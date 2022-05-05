Annual outdoor family film series in San Antonio begins in May

The City of San Antonio World Heritage Office announced the full schedule for its annual outdoor family film series.

The series is a free, family-friendly event and includes: entertainment, food trucks, and a showing of a featured film on the original jumbo screen.

Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks to enjoy during the movie. Screenings begin shortly after dusk and takes place at Mission Marquee Plaza.

The movie season begins in May and will continue through November. Movie showings are three times a month featuring animated, live-action, and throwback films. Movies are subject to change.

For the full schedule, click here.