Family member reacts to deadly stabbing of 3 young children in Reseda

Investigators continue to piece together what happened after the bodies of three small children were found in a small apartment in Reseda.

The children's mother, 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo, was placed in custody Saturday. Police say Carrillo took off from the apartment after she allegedly stabbed the children, aged 3, 2, and 6 months, and then drove north before carjacking a pickup truck.

Carrillo was eventually caught and detained near Tulare, located in Central California, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Their father, Erick Denton is "devastated," says his cousin Teri Miller. She explains that they have been battling for custody of the two girls and boy for some time. According to Miller, Denton had repeatedly reached out to DCFS and police for help as Carrillo "needed help."

DCFS was one of the agencies present during the on-scene investigations but did not give comments on the deadly stabbing Saturday.

Denton’s family claims the children's father had obtained an emergency order, giving him custody of the children, in early March but could not get help.

Neighbors say the children were seen mostly with their grandmother, who seemed to be the main caretaker. It was she who found their bodies this morning, according to police, in a scene so gruesome that some of the initial responders are now getting counseling.

A growing memorial of candles and toys sits across the front door of the Reseda home as neighbors walk by, shaking their heads and wondering if they could have done something.

