Family of doctor who killed pediatrician releases statement

The parents of Dr. Bharat Narumanchi, the man who police say shot and killed Dr. Katherine Dodson, released a statement late on Wednesday, January 27 saying, in part, that they "wish to extend our most sincere condolences and most fervent prayers to the family, friends and colleagues of Dr. Lindley Dodson."

The statement from Dr. Narumanchi's parents signed only as Prof and Mrs. Narumanchi, is as follows:

"We, the parents of Dr. Bharat Kumar Narumanchi, wish to extend our most sincere condolences and most fervent prayers to the family, friends and colleagues of Dr. Lindley Dodson."

"We share your grief for a life so senselessly cut short. We don’t understand our son’s motives or actions but feel this time is best spent remembering Dr. Dodson and her contributions to this world. We are cooperating with the investigators as they seek to make sense of this tragedy."

"The consequences of this action will live with us forever and we can only hope that faith, spiritual healing and God’s light will guide us through the darkness of this moment."

Prof and Mrs Narumanchi

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

WHAT HAPPENED?

Police say Dr. Naurmanchi shot and killed Dr. Dodson before shooting himself after a SWAT situation that last more than six hours at Children's Medical Group on West 35th Street in Central Austin.

According to police, a 911 call came in around 4:30 p.m. on January 26 about a man entering a doctor's office in the 1900 block of West 35th Street with a gun. When police arrived they found someone who had barricaded themselves inside and that's when the SWAT team was called in.

Five hostages were initially taken, according to police. When police arrived, four of those hostages were able to escape with only Dr. Dodson left inside.

After speaking to witnesses, officers learned that Dr. Narumanchi had been to this office a week ago and applied for a volunteer position, which he was denied. Dr. Narumanchi was a pediatrician who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer, according to police.

RELATED: Pediatrician killed by other doctor following hostage situation

Police say other than the previously mentioned visit to this office, there did not appear to be any relation or other contact between Dr. Dodson and Dr. Narumanchi.

Hostage negotiators attempted to make contact with Dr. Narumanchi to no avail, according to police. After several attempts, it was decided to make entry into the building.

Austin Police SWAT officers entered the doctor's office and found both Dr. Dodson and Dr. Narumanchi dead inside the building from apparent gunshot wounds at around 11:30 p.m.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

COMMUNITY MOURNS DR. DODSON

Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson is being remembered as a womon who radiated light, love, and joy.

"She is the most honorable, loving, giving human being," said family friend Kristin Gish.

RELATED: Community mourns pediatrician killed by other doctor

"As a dedicated mom, wife, daughter, friend, and pediatrician, she radiated light, love, and joy in everything she did and with everyone she touched," Dr. Dodson's family said, in part, in a statement. "Our only comfort is knowing she is now with Jesus and all the heavenly saints who are undoubtedly already looking forward to her first costume party."

The full statement from Dr. Dodson's family is as follows:

"We are beyond devastated at the tragic, sudden and senseless loss of our beloved Lindley. As a dedicated mom, wife, daughter, friend and pediatrician, she radiated light, love and joy in everything she did and with everyone she touched. She developed immediate rapport with her patients and had the unique ability to make you feel like the only person in the room. She brightened our lives and lifted us up with her laughter, which was like magic. We are all better because of her. Our only comfort is knowing she is now with Jesus and all the heavenly saints who are undoubtedly already looking forward to her first costume party. We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and concern but due to the ongoing nature of this investigation and our request for privacy during this awful time, we will have no further comment."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

"My son really, really trusted her and like, looked forward to like seeing her," said Leslie Chunta, whose son was also a patient. She says Dr. Dodson was her son’s favorite doctor. "He would get really excited about sharing his successes with her, and I think that that's something I'm really not looking forward to is sharing that he will not be able to share those successes with her directly."

Dell Children's says Dr. Dodson worked there for more than 10 years and remained on medical staff when she left for private practice in 2017. It released a statement saying in part, "Dr. Dodson was a hard-working and compassionate provider who will be greatly missed."