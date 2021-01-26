Austin police responding to hostage situation on 35th St

The Austin Police Department is responding to a hostage situation in the 1900 block of West 35th Street in downtown Austin. Residents are being asked to avoid the area of W. 35th St., near Jackson Ave and Mopac.

There is reportedly a heavy police presence currently in the area.

According to police, a call came in around 4:30 p.m. that a suspect had entered either a doctor or dental office with a gun and took hostages. The Austin Police Department says this is an active situation and that details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.