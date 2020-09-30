Family of Tardrick ‘Trollie’ Fowler, Jr. wants answers from APD

Following the death of 19-year-old Tardrick "Trollie" Fowler, Jr., his family is asking for answers from the Austin Police Department.

The family and the Austin Justice Coalition say they have concerns about the way detectives handled the case based on new evidence.

Fowler, Jr. died in June 2020 at the Super 8 Hotel along I-35 near East 290 in North Austin. His family says detectives told them that Fowler, Jr. was playing Russian roulette with a group of kids and died by suicide.

But after reviewing hotel security video and speaking to the other people involved in the incident, the Fowler family says there are inconsistencies in stories from witnesses and police and they believe foul play was involved.

The Fowler family is asking to be given police and medical examiner reports and for the case to be reopened.

