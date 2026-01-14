Family searching for answers after victim found seriously injured in North Austin

The Brief Police are investigating the death of a man found in North Austin The victim's family said he was found unresponsive on the sidewalk along Metric Boulevard on Dec. 30 His family is asking for help, especially to find the victim’s missing e-bike



Austin police are investigating the death of a man found along Metric Boulevard late last month.

Josh Prosser’s family said they will not stop searching for answers until they know what happened.

The backstory:

On Dec. 30, 2025, Chelsea Prosser said she received a phone call from her brother’s boyfriend.

"He said Josh had been in an accident. We’re on our way to the hospital, just letting you know," Prosser said.

That evening, Josh Prosser had left his North Austin home just after 8:15 p.m. and rode his e-bike along Metric Boulevard to go cat-sit. Chelsea Prosser said the ride should have taken less than 10 minutes.

"He was supposed to call his boyfriend when he got there and his boyfriend noticed he hadn’t called him," Prosser said. "He called him like five or six times, obviously Josh never answered."

Josh Prosser

Prosser said the boyfriend used Josh Prosser’s location to track him to a dark stretch of Metric Boulevard where he found Prosser unresponsive on the sidewalk. Prosser was rushed to the hospital with severe head injuries.

"Just seeing him, it was pretty obvious that it wasn’t just an accident," Prosser said.

Police said they found no evidence of a traffic collision at the scene. Prosser’s belongings were scattered and some were missing.

"His e-bike was gone, his wallet was gone, his glasses were missing, he had a burrito next to him, he had his purple hat next to him, and he was still wearing his jacket," Prosser said.

Prosser’s sister said he was found on his back with only injuries to one side of his face.

"The way he was found is not the way that he fell off his bike," Prosser said.

Dig deeper:

As the days passed, Chelsea Prosser said their questions only grew.

"Now with everything we have, it seems pretty obvious to me that it was an assault," Prosser said.

On Jan. 5, Josh Prosser died from his injuries. He was the youngest of three siblings and is described as deeply loved.

"He was my absolute best friend," Prosser said.

His family is asking for help, especially to find Josh’s missing e-bike.

"I think that’s the most important clue. I think the best way that the people of Austin can help is just to keep their eyes open," Prosser said.

The bike is described as a forest green Mod 3 E-bike with two baskets.

Josh's e-bike

For whomever did this, Chelsea Prosser’s message:

"Material things aren't worth a life. Go to work for the things that you want, stop taking advantage of people and just, you're taking away someone who is so loved and so cherished and now, yeah, he's gone. Yeah, what do you say to someone like that? I don't know," Prosser said.

What's next:

Austin police said this remains an active death investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD’s tip line at 512-974-TIPS.