Fans arrive early, loud to cheer on Longhorns Saturday

Texas Longhorn quarterback Casey Thompson threw an interception on UT’s final drive, allowing the Oklahoma State Cowboys to run out the clock and remain undefeated on the season.

The Cowboys beat the Horns 32-24. However, while the game didn’t have the outcome most had hoped for, they still didn’t let that take away from their game day experience.

Fans came early and came loud as they were ready to cheer on the Horns. Many took part in the free outdoor activities like "Longhorn City Limits" listening to live music and walking down "Bevo Blvd."

Fans say you can have just as much fun outside the stadium as inside.

"Pregame is as much fun as game time in all honesty," said UT fan Tom Keyser. "It’s amazing what you can do and see, and not just go to a football game."

The next home game for the Longhorns will be November 13th against Kansas.

