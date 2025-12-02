These are all the Texas Republicans leaving Congress

article

The Brief Six Texas GOP House members — Nehls, Arrington, Luttrell, McCaul, Hunt and Roy — won’t seek reelection. Their exits come amid a rare mid-cycle redistricting push aimed at adding five new GOP seats. Several are pursuing statewide runs or citing family and service at home as reasons for retiring.



A growing number of Texas Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives have announced their intent to retire, the most recent being Rep. Troy Nehls.

The announcements have all come in the midst of a rare mid-decade congressional redistricting, which the GOP hopes will increase their House presence by five.

Here's a look at who is planning to exit the House at the end of their terms.

U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls

Nehls, of Richmond, serves the southwest area of Greater Houston in District 22, where he was first elected in 2020.

He announced Saturday that he would not seek reelection in 2026 in order to "focus on my family and return home after this Congress."

Soon after the announcement, Nahls' twin brother, Trever Nehls, announced his candidacy for the seat.

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington

Arrington, of Plainview, serves an area of west Texas including Lubbock and Abilene in District 19, where he was first elected in 2017. He currently chairs the House Budget Committee.

In his official retirement video, Arrington said he believed Congress should be a short-term period of stewardship rather than a long career. He said he felt it was time to pass the torch and move on. He will not seek reelection in 2026.

U.S. Rep. Morgan Luttrell

Luttrell, of Houston, serves an area which includes San Jacinto and Polk counties and parts of Montgomery, Walker and Harris counties in District 8. He was first elected in 2023.

In his announcement release, Luttrell said witnessing the deadly flooding in the Texas Hill Country made him realize he was needed closer to home rather than in Washington. He will not seek reelection in 2026.

U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul

McCaul, of Austin, serves an area of Central Texas in District 10, where he was first elected in 2005.

In his announcement, McCaul said he was ready for a new challenge and looks forward to serving the U.S. in the national security and foreign policy realm. He will not seek reelection in 2027.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy

Roy, a Hays County resident, serves a northwest portion of the greater Austin area in District 21, where he was first elected in 2018.

Roy said he was inspired by the Texas flooding, and wished to return home to serve Texans. He launched a bid for Texas Attorney General in August, hoping to replace Paxton.

U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt

Hunt, of Houston, serves the northwest portion of Greater Houston in District 38, where he was first elected in 2023.

In October, Hunt announced his campaign for U.S. Senate, launching a bid for the GOP primary against Republican titans Sen. John Cornyn and Texas AG Ken Paxton. The attempt for the higher position preempts Hunt's ability to run again for the House, forfeiting his seat.