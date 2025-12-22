1 dead in auto-ped crash in South Austin: ATCEMS

The Brief 1 dead after auto-ped crash in South Austin Person was initially pinned under a vehicle, says ATCEMS



One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in South Austin.

What we know:

ATCEMS reported the crash on the E. Ben White westbound service road at Payload Pass just before 10:30 a.m. Dec. 22.

A person was initially pinned under a vehicle and was in the process of being extricated.

However, despite CPR and on-scene resuscitation efforts, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers are being warned to expect closures and delays and to watch for first responders on scene.