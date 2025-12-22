1 dead in auto-ped crash in South Austin: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in South Austin.
What we know:
ATCEMS reported the crash on the E. Ben White westbound service road at Payload Pass just before 10:30 a.m. Dec. 22.
A person was initially pinned under a vehicle and was in the process of being extricated.
However, despite CPR and on-scene resuscitation efforts, they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Drivers are being warned to expect closures and delays and to watch for first responders on scene.
The Source: Information in this report comes from ATCEMS