One person killed following head on collision on Mopac in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One person was killed in a head on collision in Austin

According to ATCEMS, the head on collision happened in the 1653-2327 block of northbound Mopac expressway. ATCEMS tweeted about the accident around 5:59 a.m., telling drivers to expect delays and traffic in the area. 

One person was declared dead on scene by first responders. 

At 6:30 a.m., ATCEMS said that one adult was transported to Seton Medical Center with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. 

