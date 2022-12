Two people are dead after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in South Austin early Sunday.

ATCEMS says that two people were involved in the crash in the 500 block of E. Ben White Boulevard around 2:45 a.m. Dec. 18.

One person was pronounced dead just before 2:55 a.m. and CPR was in progress on the second, but they were also pronounced dead at the scene minutes later.

No other information was available.