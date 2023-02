One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a crash in Coupland, says ATCEMS.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 4 p.m. on North FM 973 near Brita Olson.

An adult was pronounced dead at the scene.

STAR Flight transported one person to Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries and a third was taken by Pflugerville EMS to St. David's Round Rock with non-life-threatening injuries.