1 killed, 4 injured in two-vehicle head-on crash in South Austin

One person was killed and four were injured, including a child, in a two-vehicle head-on crash in South Austin Saturday.

ATCEMS responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of Dee Gabriel Collins Road.

One person, an adult, was pronounced dead at the scene and the other four involved, including the child, were declared trauma alerts.

One adult was transported by STAR Flight to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. The child and a second adult were transported to Dell Children's Medical Center.

The final victim was transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.