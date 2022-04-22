Father of woman who vanished after leaving Houston strip club says she's a victim of human trafficking

The search for a 24-year-old woman who vanished after leaving a Houston strip club continues.

Felicia Johnson was last seen leaving Cover Girls strip club on West Little York Road on the night of Friday, April 15.

Her father, Kevin Johnson, says his daughter traveled to Houston to visit family from San Diego. While in town, she tried to get a job as a dancer at Cover Girls.

After being turned down for the position, she was waiting on an Uber when a customer offered her a ride back to her hotel. Felicia hasn't been seen or heard from since.

When no one heard from Felicia Friday night, they became worried. On Saturday morning, they tracked her phone to Bear Creek Park, four miles from the strip club where she was last seen. Family says the phone was found on the side of the road, covered in blood.

"I’m running off of pure faith and just not giving up on her, that we’re going to get her back," said Johnson.

Texas Equusearch scoured the park searching for her with no luck. Her father flew in from San Diego to assist, but he says he believes she’s still out there alive and in danger.

"I think she got caught up in one of those sex trafficking, human trafficking situations where they are snatching up these out of town girls and putting them to work. That’s what I think happened to her. I don’t have proof, but in my heart I feel like the strip club had something to do with it," Johnson said.

FOX 26 reached out to Cover Girls for a comment. We were told the owners never come into the establishment and there was no way for us to speak with them. They also said the manager doesn’t take phone calls.

Felicia's father has hired a private investigator, and he says he’s not stopping until he brings his daughter home.

"I'm going to be here as long as I can in hopes that something positive comes out of this" said Johnson.

Community activist Quannell X has gotten involved, we also learned that the FBI is investigating as well.

A prayer vigil is planned for Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at Bear Creek Park.