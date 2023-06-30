Fayette County arrests 'armed and dangerous' man on federal warrant

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Deputies arrest Christopher Deborde on a federal warrant after spotting him at the Carter Motel in La Grange. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man, known to be "armed and dangerous" on an active federal arrest warrant.

Sheriff Keith Korenek says, on Wednesday afternoon, the Narcotics Unit received information that Christopher Deborde, of Sealy, was staying in the La Grange area and located him at the Carter Motel.

When deputies arrived, they saw him leaving the motel on a motorcycle and initiated a traffic stop.

Korenek says Deborde attempted to evade on the motorcycle but quickly realized he was boxed in by responding units, so he abandoned the bike and tried to run.

He says Deborde was promptly taken to the ground and physically restrained while Deputies removed a pistol and several knives he had on him.

Deborde is now in custody on the arrest warrant.