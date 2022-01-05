Fayette County sees increase in calls for service, offense reports in 2021

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office was busy in 2021.

The sheriff's office reported an increase of calls for service and offense reports versus 2020. Their dispatch office handles all calls for EMS services, fire department services, three police departments, as well as for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

13,396 calls were made for service to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for 2021. 12,239 calls were received in 2020. This was an increase of 1,157 calls for service; a 9.5% increase over 2020, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office also reported that the number of reports, including all offense/incident reports as well as proactive arrest reports, taken increased in 2021.

1,112 reports were filed in 2021, only 905 were filed in 2020. This was an increase of 205 reports; a 22.5% increase of reports generated in 2021, according to the sheriff's office.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office noted in their press release about the increase that there has been a 14% increase in calls for service and a 12.5% increase in reports generated over the last five years.

