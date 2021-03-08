Fayette County seizes 15 pounds of fentanyl with street value of $100M

article

Two people were arrested in Fayette County for traveling with 15 pounds of fentanyl, which has an estimated street value of $100 million dollars.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, SGT Randy Thumann and his K9 partner, Kolt, stopped a Jeep SUV at the 668 mile-marker on IH-10 around 8:47 am on Friday, March 5 for a traffic violation. After speaking to the driver, Thumann became suspicious that the occupants were smuggling illegal narcotics.

Thumann was given consent to search the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Thumann searched the vehicle and observed an after-market compartment built into the rear deck of the SUV. Thumann accessed the compartment and recovered 5 bricks of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $100 million dollars, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver Briana Tenorio,18, and passenger Jonathan Gonzalez, 20, were arrested for felony drug possession and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

