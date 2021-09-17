Expand / Collapse search

Biden to convene virtual COVID-19 summit amid UN General Assembly

FOX TV Digital Team

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden will convene a virtual COVID-19 summit on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 22, the White House announced on Friday.

According to a White House press release published on Friday, the meeting is intended to expand global vaccination efforts amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

The summit will consist of four themes aimed at "asking participants to commit to of a higher level of ambition," regarding efforts to vaccinate the global population against the deadly novel coronavirus, the White House press statement said. 

The four themes include: 

  • Vaccinate the World by enhancing equitable access to vaccines and getting shots in arms.
  • Save Lives Now by solving the oxygen crisis, and making tests, therapeutics and PPE more available.
  • Build Back Better by establishing a sustainable health security financing mechanism, and global leadership for emerging threats.
  • Calling the World to Account by aligning around targets, tracking progress, and supporting one another in fulfilling our commitments.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 