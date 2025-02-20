Federal cuts could put Austin transportation projects in jeopardy

The Brief The City of Austin released the latest plans for the future of transportation projects This comes after the Trump administration and DOGE announce a pause on federal funding The Austin Light Rail has list of recommendations



The City of Austin has released the latest plans for the future of transportation, and federal funding for major transportation projects.

This comes after the Trump administration and DOGE announced the possibility of pausing federal funding to cut back on spending.

Will major Austin transportation projects continue?

What they're saying:

"What we have asked staff to do is to continue proceeding as they were before. If someone calls you, or you get a notice that says stop order, then you should continue to operate in that fashion," says City of Austin Intergovernmental Relations Officer Carrie Rogers.

In a Mobility Committee meeting on Thursday, city officials gave an update on transportation projects that are pending federal funding. Those projects are closely being monitored after executive orders put in place called for a review of the spending of federal dollars.

"We continue to feel very strongly about the merits of these projects we have made or pace early and often and continue to do with our congressional leadership about the value of these projects and other grants that could be impacted throughout the city," says Rogers.

Projects in jeopardy include the I-35 cap and stitch project, the Barton Springs Road Bridge, and the Safe Streets and Roads For All project.

City officials say the funding agreements have not been completed on the projects.

"That funding agreement, in many cases, is ready to ink now. It is just pending the completion of that executive order 90-day review," says director of transportation Richard Mendoza.

According to transportation officials, funds from the federal grants are reimbursed after the projects begin.

"We are proceeding cautiously, understanding that there is a risk that we may not get that reimbursement going forward," says Mendoza.

Status on the Austin Light Rail

What they're saying:

Austin Transit Partnership also gave an update on the status of the Project Connect Austin Light Rail, which will span across nearly 10 miles of the city, with 15 stations.

There was a list of recommendations for the future design of the project presented.

"We are recommending a new station downtown near Wooldridge Square. We are forming a station location near the convention center. We took a look at some of the stations along east Riverside, a few including at Grove and Montopolis," says Austin Transit Partnership spokesman Jennifer Pyne.

ATP says there are also recommendations to remove the Travis Heights station and add an elevated station at Waterfront, along with a greenway concept along east Riverside with pedestrian and biking paths, along with plans to create an area near the drag at UT Austin, with no vehicular access.