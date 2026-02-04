FedEx driver struck, injured; APD looking for vehicle that fled scene
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for an SUV that struck a FedEx driver during a delivery in North Austin and fled the scene.
What we know:
APD says officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a person in the 6800 block of McNeil Road on Jan. 8 just after 6:30 p.m.
The victim, a FedEx delivery driver, had stopped his truck in the center lane to make a delivery. As the delivery driver got out, a black Chevrolet Tahoe struck them and then fled the scene.
The delivery driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department