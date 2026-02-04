FedEx driver struck, injured; APD looking for vehicle that fled scene

The Brief FedEx driver struck, injured during delivery in North Austin Driver parked his truck in the center lane to make a delivery, struck by SUV SUV fled the scene; delivery driver was taken to the hospital



The Austin Police Department is looking for an SUV that struck a FedEx driver during a delivery in North Austin and fled the scene.

What we know:

APD says officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a person in the 6800 block of McNeil Road on Jan. 8 just after 6:30 p.m.

The victim, a FedEx delivery driver, had stopped his truck in the center lane to make a delivery. As the delivery driver got out, a black Chevrolet Tahoe struck them and then fled the scene.

The delivery driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.