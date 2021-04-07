FEMA partially approves extension of COVID-19 vaccine sites in Houston, DFW

article

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has partially approved a request to extend operations for the federally supported community vaccination centers in Houston, Arlington and Dallas through May 18, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced.

According to the governor’s office, FEMA's extension includes federal personnel who will continue to assist in operating the site, but an extension of federal supplies and doses of vaccine has not been granted and will be provided by the state.

RELATED: Harris Co. Judge, Houston mayor requesting NRG Park vaccination site stay open

"Thank you to FEMA for extending the use of federal personnel at these mass vaccination sites through the middle of May," said Governor Abbott. "Where the federal government falls short, Texas will step in by providing the supplies and vaccine doses needed to keep these successful sites operational. We will continue to work with our federal and local partners to ensure our communities have access to COVID-19 vaccines."

The federal pilot sites were launched in February. They are based at NRG Stadium, E Sports Stadium and Fair Park.

Officials say they are part of a joint effort to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts in underserved areas.

Advertisement

RELATED: Texas officials request extension of FEMA COVID-19 vaccine sites in Houston, DFW

The sites are operated by federal personnel in partnership with the state of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and local officials.

State officials say TDEM requested an extension of the vaccination sites — including supplies, personnel, and vaccine — on March 22.