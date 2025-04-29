Pres. Trump appoints Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to council looking to 'streamline' FEMA

article

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd will be among the leaders on President Donald Trump's new council to streamline the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

FEMA Review Council

President Trump signed an executive order on January 24 to establish the council. The executive order talks about FEMA's bureaucracy and "serious concerns of political bias."

"It has lost mission focus," reads the order.

The FEMA Review Council will be led by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The Department of Homeland Security says the group will look to make sure FEMA provides "rapid, efficient and mission-focused" relief to people in need.

The group will then recommend changes to the president.

Members:

The group, announced on Tuesday, features several current and former state and local leaders from across the country.

Greg Abbott, Governor, State of Texas

W. Nim Kidd, Chief, Texas Division of Emergency Management

Phil Bryant, Former Governor, State of Mississippi

Jane Castor, Mayor, City of Tampa, Florida

Mark Cooper, Former Chief of Staff, Governor John Bel Edwards

Rosie Cordero-Stutz, Sheriff, Miami-Dade County

Evan Greenberg, CEO, Chubb Limited

Kevin Guthrie, Executive Director, Florida Division of Emergency Management

Michael Whatley, Chairman, Republican National Committee

Glenn Youngkin, Governor, Commonwealth of Virginia

Robert J. Fenton, Jr., Region 9 Administrator and two-time Acting Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency

Gov. Abbott responds to appointment

What they're saying:

"As Governor of Texas, I have seen firsthand the critical role emergency management plays to protect Texans and our communities when disaster strikes," wrote Abbott in a statement. "I look forward to bringing Texas' proven leadership in emergency management to the national conversation to ensure FEMA bolsters its role as a true partner to state and local governments."