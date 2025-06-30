Fentanyl dealer arrested after victim overdoses in Hutto

article

The Brief A man is dead after a fentanyl overdose in Hutto The fentanyl dealer was later arrested for providing the drugs to the victim



What we know:

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 6, 2025, deputies responded to a call about an alleged overdose death at 307 Morningside Circle in Hutto.

The victim, 30-year-old Michael Ackerman, was found in his bedroom.

After an investigation, detectives determined 26-year-old Crystal Perez sold fentanyl to Ackerman, which resulted in his death.

Perez was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail with a $1 million bond.

This arrest marks the 10th arrest for the Organized Crime Unit related to fentanyl induced murder.