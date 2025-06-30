Fentanyl dealer arrested after victim overdoses in Hutto
HUTTO, Texas - A fentanyl dealer was arrested after the victim's overdose death in Hutto.
What we know:
According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 6, 2025, deputies responded to a call about an alleged overdose death at 307 Morningside Circle in Hutto.
The victim, 30-year-old Michael Ackerman, was found in his bedroom.
After an investigation, detectives determined 26-year-old Crystal Perez sold fentanyl to Ackerman, which resulted in his death.
Perez was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail with a $1 million bond.
This arrest marks the 10th arrest for the Organized Crime Unit related to fentanyl induced murder.
The Source: Information from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office