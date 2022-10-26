Field of Light hosting Halloween event

article

The Field of Light is becoming a ‘Field of Fright’ for one night only October 30 at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.

In the spirit of Halloween, everyone is encouraged to come in costume and experience the stunning light display in a whole new way. The Field of Light features 28,000 stemmed spheres lit by solar powered fiber-optics, illuminating the Wildflower Center’s natural landscape with gentle rhythms of light.

On October 30, guests can enjoy food from The Austin Epicure as well as a variety of beverages from the bar.

Tickets for Field of Fright are on sale now starting at $41 for adults and $20 for children 4-10 years old, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Wildflower Center. Entry times will be in 15-minute increments from 5:45-9:45 p.m.

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center is located at 4801 La Crosse Ave. in Austin.