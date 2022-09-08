Expand / Collapse search

Art installation Field of Light at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

AUSTIN, Texas - A one-of-a-kind art installation is coming to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. 

Field of Light will illuminate 16 acres in the Texas Arboretum. The immersive experience will feature a display of 28,000 solar-powered stems of light and debuts on September 9.

The installation is created by artist Bruce Munro, who is best known for large-scale light-based artworks inspired by his continuous study of light and his curiosity about shared human experiences.

The exhibit unites with the outdoors and celebrates the natural topography of the landscape and creating an immersive and emotional experience for guests.

Field of Light will go through December 2022. You can learn more and purchase tickets here.