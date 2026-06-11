FIFA World Cup: Austin FC hosting live viewing at Auditorium Shores

The Brief Austin FC Soccer Celebration featuring live viewings of FIFA World Cup matches There will also be a series of free events and original programming including FOX 7 Match Day with former U.S. Men's National Team player Gyasi Zardes



Austin FC Soccer Celebration is a series of free events, original programming and live viewings of FIFA World Cup matches throughout the tournament.

Why you should care:

On June 11 and June 12, Austin FC is transforming Auditorium Shores into a free, premier fan destination where people can enjoy food and beverages, beer garden-style spaces and family-friendly activities.

The four opening matches over the first two days, featuring Mexico (June 11), the U.S. and Canada (June 12), will be shown on large video screens.

The event begins at 12 p.m. each day.

Match Schedule – June 11

2PM CT: Mexico vs South Africa

9PM CT: Korea Republic vs Czechia

Match Schedule – June 12

2PM CT: Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

8PM CT: United States vs Paraguay

The event address is 900 W Riverside with the drop-off address at 950 W Riverside.

Parking is not available and public transportation and ridesharing is encouraged.

Dig deeper:

On June 13, Austin FC is taking the action to East Austin.

Casa VERDE at Inn Cahoots will be a free soccer hub featuring daily programming and live viewings for 37 days.

Local perspective:

Austin FC has also partnered with FOX 7 Austin for FOX 7 Match Day, a magazine-style show focused on this year's tournament featuring former U.S. Men's National Team player Gyasi Zardes.

Zardes has the 10th-most goals in Major League Soccer history with 106 and played two (2) seasons for Austin FC in 2023 and 2024.

The show will provide fans with analysis, storytelling, and behind-the-scenes perspectives and will air at 5:30 p.m. (CT).

What you can do:

If you can't make it to the Austin FC events, you, of course, can catch all the action on TV and streaming.

Today you can stream the opening ceremony and then the Mexico vs. South Africa match live and free on Tubi. Then, Friday, tune in for USA vs. Paraguay — with a star-studded opening ceremony — live and free on Tubi. Note, you will need to be signed in to watch.

Another option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.

Other paid options include: