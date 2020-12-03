Final call for applications for program to help residents with COVID-related income loss

The City of Austin says it expects to commit the remaining $12.9 million of Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants (RENT) Assistant Program funding with the next round of randomly selected applicants and that the deadline to submit applications is quickly approaching.

Income-eligible Austin renters who have experienced a COVID-19 related income loss can submit applications and are encouraged to apply for assistance before the last random selection of applications scheduled on Tuesday, December 8 at 11:59 A.M. Assistance for applying is available. Those who apply by 11:59 A.M. will be considered in the random selection soon thereafter.

Since August, the City’s Housing and Planning Department (HPD) and the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) have partnered to disburse over $10.1 million in rent assistance.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

RELATED: Applications now being accepted for RENT Assistance Program

The funds have helped over 3,000 Austin families (approx. 6,000 family members) avoid eviction and stay safe in their homes. Officials say this significant milestone signals expending the last of the $12.9 million available program funds before the end of December 2020.

Advertisement

The eligibility requirements for the RENT Assistance Program are:

Applicants must live within Austin’s full purpose jurisdiction

Applicant household gross annual income must be 80 percent or less of the Median Family Income

Applicants must be currently on a lease or in a contractually bound rental relationship

Applicants must not be already receiving federal rental assistance

Applicants must not be a full-time student whose rent is paid by someone else

Applicants must provide documentation showing that you have experienced a COVID-19-related income loss (e.g. paystubs, unemployment notice, etc.).

To apply you can visit the RENT Application Portal.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

RELATED: City of Austin provides details on Emergency Rental Assistance Program

For additional information, including instructions, a how-to video, frequently asked questions, and application assistance, visit www.AustinTexas.gov/RENT, email AustinRENT@cvrassociates.com or call the RENT Call Center at 512-488-1397 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Central-Standard Time, Monday through Friday.

Individuals needing hearing or speech accessibility using TDD or TYY technology may call Texas Relay Services by dialing 7-1-1 for assistance.