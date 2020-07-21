City of Austin provides details on Emergency Rental Assistance Program
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin has provided details about the Emergency Rental Assitance Program.
Officials held a briefing to discuss the design and funding of the $17 million rental assistance program for residents impacted by COVID-19.
Community Development Administrator for the City of Austin's Neighborhood Housing and Community Development Department Mandy DeMayo led the briefing.
DeMayo also spoke about the opportunities for this second round of rental assistance and the City of Austin's housing strategy related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
