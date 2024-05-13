Expand / Collapse search

AFD extinguishes fire at Austin Aqua-Dome in South Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  May 13, 2024 6:24am CDT
South Austin
Firefighters are investigating the cause of an early morning fire at a business on Fort View Road.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning fire at a business in South Austin.

AFD says the fire broke out before 3:45 a.m. at the Austin Aqua-Dome, a tropical fish business, on Fort View Road.

When firefighters arrived, the entire 500-square foot structure was engulfed with flames.

The fire is out, and first responders are searching what's left of the building.

Officials say the building was locked and secured, so they do not believe anyone was inside.