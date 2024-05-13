AFD extinguishes fire at Austin Aqua-Dome in South Austin

The Austin Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning fire at a business in South Austin.

AFD says the fire broke out before 3:45 a.m. at the Austin Aqua-Dome, a tropical fish business, on Fort View Road.

When firefighters arrived, the entire 500-square foot structure was engulfed with flames.

The fire is out, and first responders are searching what's left of the building.

Officials say the building was locked and secured, so they do not believe anyone was inside.