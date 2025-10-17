Fire crews responding to 29-acre fire near Mustang Ridge
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas - Fire crews are responding to a fire near Mustang Ridge.
What we know:
Police said as of Oct. 17, at 4:45 p.m., the fire is about 29 acres and is zero percent contained.
The fire is currently at U.S. 183/FM 812.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates
The Source: Information from the Mustang Ridge Police Department