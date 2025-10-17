Expand / Collapse search

Fire crews responding to 29-acre fire near Mustang Ridge

Published  October 17, 2025 2:46pm CDT
The Brief

    • Fire crews responding to a fire at U.S. 183/FM 812
    • As of Oct. 17, around 4:45 p.m., it has spread about 29 acres

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas - Fire crews are responding to a fire near Mustang Ridge.

What we know:

Police said as of Oct. 17, at 4:45 p.m., the fire is about 29 acres and is zero percent contained.

The fire is currently at U.S. 183/FM 812.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates

The Source: Information from the Mustang Ridge Police Department

