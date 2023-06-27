Fire destroys home in Round Rock

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A fire destroyed a home in the 800 block of Fieldstone Place in Round Rock. (Round Rock Fire Department)

Fire investigators are still trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a home in Round Rock Monday.

Six RRFD units responded to the fire around 11:13 a.m. in the 800 block of Fieldstone Place.

When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen coming through the roof.

No one was home at the time of the time, and no injuries were reported. But the home is a total loss.