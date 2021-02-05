Overnight fire destroys historic Mason County Courthouse

The Mason County Courthouse was destroyed in a fire the night of February 4, according to County Judge Jerry Bearden.

Judge Bearden told FOX 7 Austin the building was undergoing a renovation, using money from a Texas Historical Commission grant.

According to Judge Bearden, everything, except furnishings, was moved out of the building in December. He said records were in the annex, so they were not damaged in the fire.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The Mason County Courthouse was built in 1909, according to state records. It was listed as a Texas Historic Landmark in 1988 and it is also part of the Mason Historic District which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

This is the third courthouse in Mason County. The first courthouse was built in 1872 but it burned in 1877 and was replaced by a second red sandstone building.

Advertisement

The courthouse was designed by E.C. Hosford and built at a cost of $39,796.

According to a historical marker on the property, the courthouse is beaux-arts style and features a center dome and clock tower, gable-front porticoes with two-story Doric columns, and rusticated stonework with contrasting stone lintels.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS