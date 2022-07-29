Fire destroys Travis County home, 1 person injured

article

Officials say a fire destroyed a home in Travis County.

Travis County ESD 12 says that the fire happened early this morning on FM 969 at Blake Manor Road.

Units arrived and found a fully involved single-family home and defensive fire operations began.

Officials say all residents were able to get out safely, but one person was flown by Travis County STAR Flight to the hospital with burns to the arm.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.