Caesars Superdome fire: Blaze on New Orleans stadium roof extinguished

Firefighters were on the scene at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans after flames were seen on top of the roof Tuesday afternoon.

The New Orleans Fire Department told FOX Television Stations the fire was extinguished with no injuries reported.

Firefighters responded to flames on the building’s roof shortly before 1 p.m.

Crews were power washing the roof this week to prepare it to be painted, officials told the Associated Press.

The fire happened in a section of Superdome roofing called the "gutter tub," said ASM Global VP of stadiums Doug Thornton, speaking with The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

ASM Global manages the Superdome. A spokesman did not immediately respond to a telephone call from The Associated Press.

The NFL’s New Orleans Saints play home games at the venue, often drawing capacity crowds. It also has been the site of several Super Bowls in recent decades. The Saints are scheduled to play the New York Giants at the arena next month.

FOX 8 reported the cleaning and renovations on the re-branded stadium had possibly resumed after being interrupted by Hurricane Ida.

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report. The story was reported from Los Angeles.

