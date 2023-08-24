Firefighters on scene of large fire in Fayette County

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a large fire off Highway 77, north of La Grange. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a large fire in Fayette County Thursday afternoon.

It's happening in the 6200 block of Hwy 77, north of La Grange.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office, La Grange Fire Department, Winchester Area Volunteer Fire Department, and Fayette County Emergency Medical Services are all on scene.

FCSO says Joe Rogers Dozer Service has lent them his equipment to help contain the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.