Fire in downtown Kyle severely damages businesses

The Austin Fire Department is assisting the Kyle Fire Department in battling a major fire in downtown Kyle. The fire apparently started at the Papa Jack's located at 108 W. Center Street and has spread to the next business. The roof has reportedly collapsed in parts of the building.

Officials say they received a call about the fire at around 2 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

