Fire in North Austin may have been started by space heater, officials say

An early morning fire was reportedly started by a space heater.

According to the Austin Fire Department, firefighters were sent to a building in the 5600 block of Clay Avenue, near Burnet Road and Koenig Lane in North Austin, around 5 a.m. for a fire. One person was living in the unit where the fire was, they were treated for minor injuries.

A firefighter was also treated for minor injuries.

The fire was contained to one unit, according to officials.

The fire department believes the fire may have been caused by a space heater. Officials have estimated that this fire has led to $400,000 structural damage and $200,000 worth of damage to personal property.

