(Austin Fire Department)

The Austin Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in northwest Austin.

Crews are working on putting out a fire in a building in the 5500 block of Parkcrest Drive.

AFD reports heavy fire and smoke in the area, and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

ATCEMS is also on the scene.

Viewer footage shows the fire, including smoke seen from the road.