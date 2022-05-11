Fire starts at rage room, axe-throwing facility in Kyle

The Austin Fire Department assisted Travis County Fire Rescue with a fire at Uncharted Adventures in Kyle on Wednesday.

AFD says they arrived at the scene just before noon. All vehicles, trailers and inventory at the rage room and axe-throwing facility has been destroyed. The building survived the blaze, and all those involved are safe.

Uncharted Adventures will remain closed until Thursday, May 12.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Uncharted Adventures)