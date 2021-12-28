Fireworks safety tips from Travis County Fire Marshal's Office

The Travis County Fire Marshal's Office is offering up fireworks safety tips as Travis County residents prepare to ring in the new year.

Officials say fireworks-related injuries and damage occur every year. Last year, fireworks were involved in an estimated 15,600 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Additionally, fireworks cause almost 20,000 fires a year.

Before you use fireworks, you're asked to remember the following:

You should never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks

Sparklers burn as hot as a welding torch and are NOT for little kids to use. Give children glow sticks to play with and leave the sparklers to the adults

Never lean over the fireworks when lighting them

Don’t pick up fireworks that have not completely gone off. They may still explode

Throwing fireworks at each other is a bad idea. Don’t do it

Light fireworks one at a time

After fireworks complete burning, spray them with water or put them in a bucket of water. Do NOT put them in the trash

For more information on fireworks and home fire safety, visit the Travis County Fire Marshal’s website.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter