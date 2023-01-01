Fort Hood welcomes first baby of 2023 born at CRDAMC

Fort Hood's Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has welcomed a beautiful baby girl as their first baby of 2023.

Millie Ellen arrived at 4:07 a.m. and weighed 8 lbs and 10 oz and was 19 inches long.

Her parents Joshua and Sabrina Austin arrived at the medical center Saturday evening. Millie is their third child.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Joshua and Sabrina Austin pose with their new addition Millie Ellen at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. (Fort Hood)

"Elia 3 years old, Everly 1, and grandma, Dorlena Erickson, Sabrina’s mother, are excited for Millie’s arrival home," said Joshua, who is a captain with the 1st Cavalry Division.

CRDAMC was the couple's second military hospital to delivery in.

"Our delivery team was probably the best we’ve ever had, from the midwives in labor and delivery to our nurse Courtney in the mother baby unit." said Sabrina.

The new parents are looking forward to spending time with the children at home before their expected permanent change of station in the summer, says Fort Hood.