Halloween: Central Texas first responders get in the spirit

article

Central Texas first responders are having some fun getting into the Halloween spirit.

Georgetown Fire Department's Fire Station 5 had a blast donning Jack-'o-lanterns on their heads during their training.

Firefighters are getting into the Halloween spirit during their training. (Georgetown Fire Department)

The Round Rock Police Department is also getting in on the Halloween fun.

RRPD is getting in on the social media dog ghost trend with their K-9s, Vada and Lucy.

RRPD says, "No tricks, just treats for these good ghouls."

RRPD K-9s Vada and Lucy having some Halloween fun. (Round Rock Police Department)

