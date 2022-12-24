First responders see uptick in weather-related calls during arctic blast

Firefighters and paramedics have seen an uptick in the number of calls from Thursday to Friday during the cold weather.

On Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 382 9-1-1 calls; 41 of those were weather related and two were carbon monoxide calls.

"We up staffed quite a bit and kind of took a new approach where we were trying to respond to some of the cold weather calls with single person response units," Stephen White, Division Chief of Integrated Services at ATCEMS, said.

Crews worked with the city's Homeless Street Outreach Team and moved about 100 people to warming centers with Cap Metro busses.

EMS units also took 24 people and two dogs to shelters.

"It's been pretty cold. Thank goodness that we don't have any precipitation to deal with, any ice or snow or rain. The crews are well-prepared. They're working diligently. I'm so proud of them," White said. "If you need any sort of resource, that's what we're here for, as your city really cares about you."

"All these agencies are really calling each other that you see step forward in these sort of events and trying to help each other do the right thing and help our vulnerable populations," Bob Nicks, president of Austin Firefighters Association, said.

Austin Fire Department says they normally have about 275 calls in a 24-hour shift. The last 24 hours had 823. About 500 of those were related to freezing weather - lots of fire alarm activations and broken water pipes.

"If it's urgent, where you have a lot of water just kind of raining into a home or if the pipes above is raining down at your place, we can shut off the water for you. Of course, it's a less emergency call, so we have to do it on a priority basis," Nicks said.

When it comes to fires, one firefighter was hospitalized after working a fire on McKinley Avenue on Thursday.

"When a firefighter goes to certain fires, 2000 degrees, doesn't matter if it's -15 outside or 100 outside. I mean, it's extreme environments they are going into," Nicks said.

Cold weather shelters will be open through Sunday. Registration for shelter happens each evening from 6-8 p.m. at the One Texas Center at 505 Barton Springs Road.