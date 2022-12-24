Hard freeze warning in place for Christmas

Happy Holidays!

We have a hard freeze warning in place until 10 am Sunday.

We will be briefly above freezing this afternoon. However, overnight we are right back into the 20s.

Christmas Day will be sunny and near 50.

If you wanted a warm-up for Christmas, we will be back to 70 by the second half of next week.

Merry Christmas and stay warm!

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.