Fire crews work to put out 25-acre wildfire in Kyle

Fire crews are working to put out a wildfire in Kyle.

The Hays County Wildland Task Force has been activated for a wildfire in the 290 block of Roland Lane in Kyle.

As of August 8, at 3:55 p.m., the fire has burned an estimated 25 acres and is 90 percent contained.

"If you are in the area, listen for instructions from local authorities, and follow them carefully. If you are not in the area, stay clear," the city said.

Homes were evacuated out of an abundance of caution when the fire first sparked. As of 4:07 p.m., officials said the evacuation was lifted.

A temporary shelter is open at the Kyle Library at 550 Scott St. and the Kyle First Baptist Church, at 400 W. Center St.

