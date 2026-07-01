73,000 Texas school choice accounts get funded today, comptroller says

The Brief The Texas Comptroller says that 73,000 Texas Education Freedom Accounts will receive their initial funding Wednesday. Homeschool and nonpublic students will receive the full $2,000. Private school students will receive 25% of their total money.



The first funding for Texas school choice accounts will be disbursed Wednesday, according to the state comptroller’s office.

What we know:

Officials said 73,000 Texas Education Freedom Accounts will receive money. Home school and nonpublic students will receive the full $2,000. Private school students, however, will receive 25% of the full amount. They’ll receive another 25% on Oct. 1 and the remaining amount on Feb. 1, 2027, provided they remain enrolled at a participating private school.

What they're saying:

"As we launch the nation’s largest year-one school choice program, our office is committed to helping families find the education that best fits their child while delivering a first-class experience and protecting taxpayer dollars," Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock said.

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By the numbers:

These accounts represent about three-quarters of the 102,000 students who were approved for vouchers during the program's first year.

Officials said the remaining 29,000 students have until July 15 to select a participating school. Those schools then have until July 31 to confirm the student’s enrollment.

What you can do:

Families can go to the TEFA online marketplace that also opens Wednesday to use the money they receive. Funds can be used to pay for private school tuition, textbooks, instructional materials and tutoring.