Fort Worth stolen ambulance involved in DPS chase, shooting in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A person who stole a Fort Worth ambulance and evaded Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a chase in Austin has died.
The upper deck on I-35 will remain closed for some time as the investigation into the incident continues.
What is happening on I-35 in Austin?
The backstory:
Texas DPS says that at around 6:30 a.m., troopers were notified about a stolen Fort Worth Fire/EMS ambulance traveling southbound on I-35 in Williamson County.
A DPS trooper located the ambulance and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Emergency lights were activated but officials say the driver refused to stop and began actively evading law enforcement.
Officials say the driver continued southbound on I-35 and around Highway 290 area in Austin, the driver began intentionally ramming multiple vehicles.
Troopers attempted a pit maneuver, but the ambulance continued to evade and ram vehicles as it got onto the I-35 upper deck.
Officials say that's when a trooper fired their gun at the driver.
The driver died at the scene.
What you can do:
Officials say the upper deck of I-35 where the incident happened will be closed for some time as the investigation continues.
People are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
The Source: Information from Austin Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.