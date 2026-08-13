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Fort Worth stolen ambulance involved in DPS chase, shooting in Austin

By
FOX 7 Austin
Austin
Updated August 13, 2026 10:38 AM CDT Published August 13, 2026 9:34 AM CDT
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The Brief

    • A person has died after they were shot by a Texas DPS trooper in Austin
    • The suspect had stolen an ambulance in Fort Worth and evaded troopers in Austin
    • Officials say the upper deck on I-35 will be closed for some time as the investigation continues

AUSTIN, Texas - A person who stole a Fort Worth ambulance and evaded Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a chase in Austin has died.

The upper deck on I-35 will remain closed for some time as the investigation into the incident continues.

What is happening on I-35 in Austin?

Texas DPS officer-involved shooting news conference
Texas DPS officer-involved shooting news conference

Texas DPS officer-involved shooting news conference

Texas DPS provides an update on an officer-involved shooting that involved a stolen Fort Worth ambulance and ended in Austin.

The backstory:

Texas DPS says that at around 6:30 a.m., troopers were notified about a stolen Fort Worth Fire/EMS ambulance traveling southbound on I-35 in Williamson County.

A DPS trooper located the ambulance and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Emergency lights were activated but officials say the driver refused to stop and began actively evading law enforcement.

Officials say the driver continued southbound on I-35 and around Highway 290 area in Austin, the driver began intentionally ramming multiple vehicles.

Troopers attempted a pit maneuver, but the ambulance continued to evade and ram vehicles as it got onto the I-35 upper deck.

Officials say that's when a trooper fired their gun at the driver.

The driver died at the scene.

What you can do:

Officials say the upper deck of I-35 where the incident happened will be closed for some time as the investigation continues.

People are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

The Source: Information from Austin Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.

AustinCrime and Public Safety