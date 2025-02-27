Expand / Collapse search

Woman with knife shot outside Austin gym, witnesses say

By
Published  February 27, 2025 11:14am CST
Northeast Austin
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • A woman was shot outside of an Austin gym on Thursday.
    • Witnesses told police the woman had a knife.
    • The male shooter was detained, but at this time no arrests have been made.

AUSTIN - Police are investigating after a woman was shot outside of a northeast Austin gym.

What we know:

Police were called to the Fitness Connection off of I-35 near W. Parmer Lane shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Officer found a woman with gunshot wounds in the area.

Police say the injuries are not life-threatening.

According to witnesses, a woman with a knife was seen in the parking lot near the gym and a man shot the woman.

The man was detained by police, but currently no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if the man and woman knew each other.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the shooting you can call 512-974-5245 or submit and anonymous put at 512-472-8477.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Austin Police Department.

Northeast AustinCrime and Public Safety