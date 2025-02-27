Woman with knife shot outside Austin gym, witnesses say
AUSTIN - Police are investigating after a woman was shot outside of a northeast Austin gym.
What we know:
Police were called to the Fitness Connection off of I-35 near W. Parmer Lane shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday.
Officer found a woman with gunshot wounds in the area.
Police say the injuries are not life-threatening.
According to witnesses, a woman with a knife was seen in the parking lot near the gym and a man shot the woman.
The man was detained by police, but currently no arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
Police did not say if the man and woman knew each other.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
What you can do:
If you have any information about the shooting you can call 512-974-5245 or submit and anonymous put at 512-472-8477.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Austin Police Department.