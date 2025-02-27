Woman with knife shot outside Austin gym, witnesses say

The Brief A woman was shot outside of an Austin gym on Thursday. Witnesses told police the woman had a knife. The male shooter was detained, but at this time no arrests have been made.



Police are investigating after a woman was shot outside of a northeast Austin gym.

What we know:

Police were called to the Fitness Connection off of I-35 near W. Parmer Lane shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Officer found a woman with gunshot wounds in the area.

Police say the injuries are not life-threatening.

According to witnesses, a woman with a knife was seen in the parking lot near the gym and a man shot the woman.

The man was detained by police, but currently no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if the man and woman knew each other.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the shooting you can call 512-974-5245 or submit and anonymous put at 512-472-8477.