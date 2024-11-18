Flatonia police investigating 'major incident'
FLATONIA, Texas - Flatonia police are investigating a major incident on Monday night.
Police said on Monday, Nov. 18, a major incident happened in the 700 block of N La Grange. Multiple agencies were involved.
There is no threat to the public. Everyone involved in the incident has been accounted for.
This is an active and open investigation.
No other details were released.
This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates