Flights into Austin-Bergstrom airport face over hour-long delays Sunday due to runway construction

The Brief Flights bound for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport faced average delays of 65 minutes Sunday afternoon due to ongoing runway construction. The FAA ground delay program runs from 1 p.m. to 10:59 p.m. CST, affecting departures from 20 air traffic control centers nationwide. Travelers flying into Austin are advised to check directly with their airlines for specific flight updates and potential schedule changes.



Flights heading to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport faced average delays of just over an hour Sunday afternoon due to ongoing runway construction, according to federal aviation officials.

Ground delay at AUS

What we know:

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground delay program for the airport beginning at 1 p.m. CST and scheduled to remain in effect until 10:59 p.m. CST. Departures bound for Austin from across the contiguous United States were delayed by an average of 65 minutes, with affected flights receiving expected departure clearance times prior to takeoff.

The delays affected flights originating across 20 air route traffic control centers nationwide, including major hubs serving Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, Denver and Miami.

During the advisory, the airport was operating with an arrival rate of 28 planes per hour, utilizing Runway 36L for arrivals and Runway 36R for departures.

What you can do:

Travelers flying into Austin were advised to check their flight status directly with their airlines.